Stevie Nicks shares rare glimpse of humorous letter from Buckingham Nicks

Stevie Nicks has shared a rare and fascinating glimpse into her past, posting a handwritten letter she sent to her parents while recording Buckingham Nicks alongside Lindsey Buckingham.

The letter, written on Sound City Studios stationery, offers a unique insight into the making of the album, which was re-released on September 19.

In the letter, Nicks quips about the grueling recording schedule, saying she was "getting very tired of listening to over 12 hours of music per day."

However, she was confident that the hard work would pay off in the end. The letter also showcases Nicks' humour and wit, as she jokes about her father, Jess Nicks, looking better than she does at 47, despite being only 25 herself.

The letter is full of Nicks' signature style and humor, from her tongue-in-cheek comments about her appearance to her plans for a gala celebration of her upcoming 25th birthday.

"I have decided that we should set aside the entire month of May to celebrate the fact that I am now 1 quarter of a century old," she writes.

"A new landmark like this should not simply be passed over as yet another birthday, but should include a gala celebration."

Nicks also praises Buckingham's guitar playing skills in the letter, saying that he "may go down in history as one of 'greats' in guitar playing."

She references an early cut of the Buckingham Nicks track "Don't Let Me Down Again," which features Buckingham's "fancy guitar work."

Nicks and Buckingham's relationship has been well-documented over the years. The pair began dating in 1972 and split four years later, but continued to make music and perform together as part of Fleetwood Mac.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, they have maintained a professional partnership and continue to create music together.