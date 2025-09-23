China’s new K visa opens doors for young professionals: Who can apply?

China has reportedly announced a new “K visa” category aimed at drawing young and skilled professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) from around the world.
The new rule will take effect from October 1, 2025, and modify regulations on foreign entries and exits.
According to observers, China’s new K visa is specifically designed to lure top talent amid the global tightening of work visa rules.
The announcement comes after the US introduced a new policy to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B applications, sparking concerns among tech workers.
The Chinese Ministry has officially announced the terms for individuals who can apply
The K visa offers distinct advantages over China’s ordinary visa categories:
The primary purpose of the K visa is to specifically target young professionals in science and technology.
Global mobility managers should track new policy rules for employees and students planning to relocate to China.
Additionally, students can monitor for new guidelines issued by Chinese embassies and can work with a qualified immigration advisor to ensure compliance.
Individuals can also consult their immigration advisor or China’s immigration team for further guidance.
