Sarah Ferguson receives shocking update after charities cut ties

Sarah Ferguson's problems are not ending anytime soon, following the Jeffrey Epstein mail controversy.

For the unversed, the Duchess of York has been making it to the negative headlines since her personal message to "supreme friend," who was an infamous convicted sex offender, made rounds in the media.

In a now viral email, Fergie was showing sympathy to Jeffrey, denying using the 'P' (paedophile) word for him on a TV show.

Amid the growing backlash, the spokesperson of Sarah released a statement, stating that she sent him a message after facing legal threats from Jeffrey.

The Duchess of York's team said that the author, who was under pressure, deeply regrets having written that message.

However, as a result, several charities, including children's hospice Julia's House, The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, British Heart Foundation, The Children's Literacy Charity, Prevent Breast Cancer, National Foundation for Retired Service Animals and The Teenage Cancer Trust, parted ways from Sarah Ferguson.

Now, a PR expert sent another shocking news to the Duchess of York, claiming that she is becoming "toxic" as her leaked email becomes a "reputational napalm."

As reported by Express, Mark Borkowski said, "The Duchess's reputation and ability to earn a living off the back of that reputation directly affects Andrew's finances. The leaked emails are reputational napalm... Julia's House severing ties is not a side note; it's a siren."

He added, "When a children's hospice decides the reputational risk of association outweighs the patronage of a Duchess, the verdict is clear: she is toxic."

Mark warned Sarah that maybe in future, publishers, sponsors, and producers step back from collaborating with Prince Andrew's former wife, just like charity heads, calling it "financial destitution dressed up as disgrace."