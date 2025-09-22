King Charles displays impressive medal collection during latest outing

The medals honouring smiling King Charles

King Charles turned heads during his engagement today, proudly displaying a glittering array of medals pinned to his blue check suit jacket.

The monarch showcased ten medals in total, each marking moments of service, duty, and royal milestones throughout his life.

Among them were the Queen's Service Medal and the Coronation Medal, alongside the Silver, Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilee Medals, reflecting his role in landmark celebrations of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The King also wore honours earned through military service, including the Naval Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, the Canadian Forces Decoration, the New Zealand Commemorative Medal, and the New Zealand Armed Forces Award.

Completing the display was the Garter Star, symbolising his position as Sovereign of the Order of the Garter.

The King enjoyed local stop in Barrow-in-Furness today. After meeting apprentices from BAE Systems and visiting Barrow’s careers hub, King Charles paused for a more relaxed moment for tea and coffee at Coffee D’Ash in the Portland Walk regeneration area.

Barista Ash Holroyd served the King a cup, and it appears the monarch couldn’t help but share a laugh during the visit.

The stop also offered an opportunity for the King to meet representatives from local charities and community groups, highlighting his ongoing support for grassroots initiatives.