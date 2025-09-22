Sahibzada Farhan breaks silence on 'unique celebration' against India

DUBAI: Brushing aside criticism, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan asserted that he remains unconcerned over the interpretations drawn from his unique celebration after registering his maiden T20I half-century against India.
Farhan produced a stellar performance as he scored his first T20I fifty against India in the Super Four clash of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Farhan reached his half-century in style, smashing a six off Axar Patel on the third delivery of the 10th over. After reaching the milestone, he celebrated uniquely, mimicking his bat “firing runs like bullets,” a gesture that thrilled fans.
The right-handed batter’s innings included five boundaries and three sixes, showcasing an aggressive and confident approach against India’s bowling attack. Social media was abuzz with praise for Farhan’s performance.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Farhan said: “I usually don’t celebrate fifties, but this time a new idea came to my mind and I expressed it differently. It was just a new style of expression.”
Farhan added that he always aims to play aggressive cricket, “even if the opponent is India.”
He further said Pakistan was eager to face India again in the final of the ongoing tournament.
Looking ahead, Farhan said that Pakistan were fully prepared for their crucial clash against Sri Lanka, which he described as a “do-or-die” contest.
He added that the entire squad wished for another showdown against India in the final and were determined to win it.
Reflecting on Pakistan’s batting, he said the reshuffling in the line-up had given players, including opener Saim Ayub, greater confidence.
“We played the powerplay well, did not lose wickets and scored freely for the first nine overs. Later, the scoring slowed down, but we are working to address those weaknesses,” Farhan noted.
