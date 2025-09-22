Thousands evacuated after discovery of WWII bomb in Hong Kong

Thousands of workers at a construction site discovered a large, unexploded World War II-era bomb, which prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents from their homes in Hong Kong overnight.

The discovery provoked a swift evacuation as experts declared that a large U.S. bomb from World War II had been found at a construction site.

According to police, the bomb was 1.5 meters in length and weighed about 1000 pounds.

The bomb was discovered by construction workers in Quarry Bay, a densely populated residential and business district on the west side of Hong Kong Island.

A police official, Andy Chan Tin-Chu said, “We have confirmed that this object is a bomb dating back to World War II.”

He further explained that considering the exceptional risk associated with its disposal, approximately 1,900 households were urged to evacuate immediately.

The operation to defuse the bomb began on Friday and ended on Saturday.

Meanwhile, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Bombs left from World War II are discovered from time to time in Hong Kong.

Previously, the city was occupied by the Japanese forces during the war, when it became a base for the Japanese military.

Additionally, the United States and other Allied forces had targeted Hong Kong with air raids to disrupt Japanese infrastructure.