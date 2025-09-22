US government agencies approve Meta’s Llama AI for official use

The US administration has given green light to deploy Meta’s Llama for government operations and official uses.

The recent development came on the heels of integrating AI tools into administrative works.

According to Josh Gruenbaum, the General Services Administration’s (GSA) lead, the GSA will soon approve Llama for federal agencies for security and legal purposes.

Being a large language model, Llama is capable of processing data, including video, text, images, and audio.

In addition to Meta’s AI tools, GSA has also joined hands with other companies including Amazon Web Services, Google, Anthropic, OpenAI, and Microsoft in order to fulfil security requirements.

"It's not about curry favor. It's about that recognition of how we all lock in arms and make this country the best country it could possibly be,"Gruenbaum said.

By using these tools, federal agencies can precipitate contract reviews and bridge information loopholes, leading to increased efficiency.