Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's fate decided after major regret

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson received shocking news about their future relationship with King Charles after a regrettable move.

For the unversed, a shocking email was sent by the Duchess of York to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in which she apologised to him for publicly cutting ties with his "supreme friend."

In 2011, Sarah wrote in her message, "Sometimes the heart speaks better than the words. You have my heart. With lots of love, dear Jeffrey."

In the email, Fergie showered praise on Jeffrey and made him believe in her, stating, "As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the ‘P word’ [paedophile] about you, but understand it was reported that I did."

Soon after the email surfaced in the media, Sarah Ferguson's spokesperson revealed that she deeply regretted her association with Epstein years ago.

Her team shared that Fergie stands with the victims of sexual abuse, adding, "She does not recant from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats."

Similarly, the Duke of York brought shame to the royal family with his association with the Jeffrey Epstein case and, most recently, his involvement in a Chinese spy scandal.

Now, GB reported that the senior royal figures are "frustrated" after Sarah's leaked email, which could lead to the end of her royal chapter.

It has been said that King Charles forced" to "bar" Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are not active working royals, from their appearances at the private royal gatherings.