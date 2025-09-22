FBI shuts bribery probe against Trump’s border czar Tom Homan

A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sting operation last year allegedly caught the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, accepting a $50,000 bribe.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Homan promised immigration-related government contracts in exchange for money.

It has since been revealed that the current Director of FBI Kash Patel has ordered the inquiry to be closed, stating, “No credible evidence indicated any criminal wrongdoing.”

In a statement on Sunday, September 21, the Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Patel, said, “The investigation has been closed so that the Department’s resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people.”

A source, speaking on the conditions of anonymity, revealed that the probe started at the end of the Biden administration in August 2024, stemming from a separate national security investigation.

The suspect in that probe repeatedly brought up Homan alleging that the latter is accepting money in exchange for government contracts.

A sting operation was then planned and carried out by the FBI and Homan was caught accepting bribes on recording.

However, the FBI declared the probe a "blatantly political investigation,” ordering it to shut down.