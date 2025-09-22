Donald Trump's dance at Charlie Kirk memorial sparks outrage online

US President Donald Trump, at conservative Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, gave netizens a thing that sparked outrage online.

Donald Trump’s “funny little dance” moves at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service made that latter's widow smile as they both paid tribute to the political activist who was assassinated by a sniper on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

On Sunday, September 21, 2022, at the State Farm Stadium of Arizona’s Glendale, Donald Trump announced Charlie Kirk a “martyr for American freedom,” while Erika Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband.

Dozens of videos from the ceremony flooded the internet; one of them was showing Donald Trump almost grooving with Erika Kirk beside her as mourners sang a memorial song in the backdrop.

In front of hundreds of thousands of people, Trump said, “On that day, this evangelist for American liberty became immortal…. He’s martyr now for American freedom.”

At one moment, the 79-year-old president was seen briefly dancing beside Erika Kirk during a song that the audience was singing in the backdrop of America the Beautiful, which has now sparked outrage online.

The fact is, Trump’s little dance move did make the tearful Erika smile for a while, but the act didn’t sit well with some netizens, who have been firing shots at Trump online since then.

Netizen outraged over 'Trump dance move'

One such user reminded President Trump that it’s not a campaign rally. The user wrote, “He keeps forgetting that it’s not a campaign rally.”

Another furry user commented, "Then he realizes it wasn't appropriate. Ok back to serious face, now."



The third one wrote, "They didn't come to mourn, It's a clown show."



President Donald Trump attended the memorial service for the late Charlie Kirk along with senior administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance.

While Erika Kirk delivered a powerful message that Americans are hailing on both sides of the aisle.

Erika Kirk declared she forgives the man who killed her husband.

"I forgive him," she said, adding, “I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it’s what Charlie would do.”