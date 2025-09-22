Prince Harry’s hopes brutally crushed after crucial update

Prince Harry’s hopes brutally crushed after update on royal comeback

Prince Harry appeared in hopeful and in high spirits after his meeting with King Charles after nearly two years of estrangement.

The details of the meeting reflected how warmly the Duke of Sussex was welcomed by his cancer-stricken father with many insiders claiming that this could have been a major return of Harry to the royal fold.

Sources close to the Sussexes revealed have indicated that this meeting was a “thawing of their relationship” and even an “acceptance” by the King “back into the royal fold”.

A report in the Mail on Sunday also suggested that a new model is being worked out for Harry. Although, DailyMail royal editor, Rebecca English, rubbished the claims.

“Whoever is behind them seems to have mistaken a brief tea and a slice of cake for the Treaty of Versailles,” a royal source said.

“These syrupy briefings from supposed Sussex sources are precisely why The King and Royal family are so hesitant to embark on any road to rapprochement,” they continued. “If the intention is to encourage a rebuilding of trust and relationships, they serve the precise opposite effect.”

The editor also pointed out that the unofficial details coming from the Sussex camp are also being used “perhaps sinisterly” to drive a wedge between King Charles and Prince William.

The source stressed that there were no tensions between the monarch and his heir and the State Visit last week “clearly demonstrated, the power and impact of the modern monarchy lies in the unshakeable bond between The King and the Prince of Wales, supported by other working members of the family”.