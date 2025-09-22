Google, Microsoft warns staff to fly back to US

Amazon, Google and Microsoft have issued urgent directives to employees holding H-1B visas, instructing them to immediately return to the United States before new restrictions and a substantial $100,000 reentry fee take effect at midnight ET on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Leaked internal memos from all three tech giants reported by The Verge, circulated widely on social media, advise any H-1B visa holders currently traveling abroad to arrange immediate return flights to ensure they clear U.S. customs before the deadline.

The companies acknowledged the abrupt nature of the guidance, citing the limited warning provided by the presidential proclamation.

Google note revealed: "We strongly advise against any international travel if you are in valid H-1B status, may result in complications or denial of re-entry under the new policy."

The White House attempted to alleviate concerns, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt asserting on X that current visa holders would not face the $100,000 fee upon reentry and could continue traveling normally.

Meanwhile, these assurances appear to have done little to change corporate guidance or employee behavior, as companies prioritize caution amid legal uncertainty.

The new policy, structured as a travel restriction, would require a $100,000 payment per petition for H-1B visa holders seeking reentry to the United States after the deadline.

The memos also advised H-4 dependents of visa holders to similarly remain in or return to the U.S., despite the proclamation not explicitly mentioning them.

Microsoft declined to comment on the situation, while Amazon and Google had not responded to requests for clarification at the time of publication by The Verge.

All three companies established emergency support channels for employees unable to return before the deadline, advising them against attempting entry without further guidance.