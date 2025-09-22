Andy Reid downplays sideline dustup with Travis Kelce amid Chiefs’ first win

For the second consecutive week, a heated sideline exchange between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid became a focal point, this time during the team’s 22-9 victory over the New York Giants.

The incident took place on Sunday night, September 21, when a stalled offensive drive led to a missed field goal in the second quarter.

Both Reid and Kelce were seen exchanging heated words and shouting at each other. The coach Reid then bumped the shoulder of Kelce.

However, after securing a 22-9 win over the Giants, the coach quickly cleared the air.

While talking to the post-match press conference, he stated, “He’s a passionate guy and I love that part. I’ve been through a lot of things with him, that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game.”

“We didn't have enough of it that second quarter. Well, you know, it wasn't where we needed to be. So within reason, you know he knows when to back off the pedal and knows when to push it, too. That's the part I love about him. The guy's all in. You know, sometimes I just have to be the policeman,” he added.

Reid also mentioned his personal connection with Kelce noting, “I've been through a lot of things with him, so that's all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That's what I love. And it's an emotional game.”

During the exchange, Kelce had only two receptions of four yards with the offense choking. He completed the game with four catches and 26 yards. Patrick Mahomes, a quarterback, justified the aggressiveness of his teammate, although he was not an eyewitness.

Later, Kelce also appreciated his support not only to secure this win but throughout his career, saying: “I owe my entire career to that guy.”

The Chiefs secured their first win of the season, moving to 1-2.