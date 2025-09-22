Philippines, Taiwan, China brace for world’s strongest storm of year

Super Typhoon Ragasa has forced massive evacuations as the most powerful storm of the year barrels towards the northern Philippines.

The typhoon has been labelled as “category 5” and prompted warnings of catastrophic and life-threatening events.

Packed with sustained winds of up to 267 kph (165mph), it is expected to make landfall over the sparsely populated Babuyan Islands on Monday, September 22, 2025.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued the highest wind warning with “potentially very destructive” conditions and a storm that may take the lives of many exceeding 3 meters (10 ft).

Under the given circumstances, authorities have evacuated over 10,000 people across northern Luzon.

The authorities stated, “homes and property can be rebuilt,” evacuating almost 10,000 people across northern Luzon. Officials are also requesting residents to comply with evacuation orders.

Due to the anticipation of widespread flooding, landslides, and damage to infrastructure, schools and government offices, including those in the capital Manila, will remain closed.

Meteorologists warn that the storm is considered to be the strongest of the year and its intensity will be felt across the region.

To be more cautious, Taiwan has evacuated hundreds and closed natural trails.

While Hong Kong and China’s Guangdong province are preparing for the typhoon's arrival mid-week.

Air travellers have been advised to check their flights scheduled for these regions, as Hong Kong’s airport has announced massive flight cancellations starting from Tuesday, September 23, due to deteriorating weather.