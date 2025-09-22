Justin Bieber leaves fans in awe with new family photo

Justin Bieber melted his fans’ hearts with an adorable family photo from their rare outing.

Sunday is funday as over the weekend, the Baby hitmaker shared a two-photo, captionless post on Instagram featuring himself with his beloved wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and their son Jack Blues Bieber.

In the first image, the Swag hitmaker posed with his toddler against the lush green grass and a stunning mountain backdrop.

He was holding his son, who was looking adorable in a pink sleeveless shirt, while keeping his face hidden from the camera as the father blocked it.

Meanwhile, the second snapshot stole hearts as the family of three could be seen walking across the grass, with the Sorry singer and Rhode founder each holding one hand of their one‑year‑old son who walked in between.

Justin, 31, was wearing a black shirt with a text that read, "Pray for me," paired with green shorts.

As for the beauty brand owner, she sported a white tank top and wide leg denim.

Moreover, due to baby Jack holding his parents' hands his diaper could be seen peeking out from below his pink shirt.

The Bieber’s family day out garnered love and adoration from the followers with one gushing, "He got the same family he always dreamt of."

"What a day [hands raised and red heart emoji]," another chimed in.

A third expressed, "Aww you can just tell Jack is a perfect little combo or haley and justin !! my belieber heart."

The Bieber family recently appeared together in Justin’s latest albums Swag and its followup Swag II.