Casio launches AI-powered robot pet ‘Moflin’ amid rising loneliness

Amid reports of the growing number of lonely people turning toward Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots for company, the Casio Computer Co. has announced AI-powered pets to revolutionise companionship.

The company, best known for its G-Shock watches, unveiled Moflin, an AI robot that looks like a fluffy animal.

According to Yahoo News, the Japanese market proved to be highly successful for Casio's AI pets and now the company is targeting markets in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.).

It has been revealed the company sold nearly 10,000 of its fluffy robots in Japan by the end of May 2025. The price of the tech-pet is $400.

Ryoichi Furukawa, deputy senior general manager at Casio’s sound and new business division, said, “The company is working to build its next main revenue stream as Watches and Calculators are a mature market now.”

He added, “Mental wellness is a clear growth area.”

Casio’s AI pet, Moflin, develops its own personality based on the environment in which it is raised.

The number of people turning to AI to find companionship is growing, Casio’s data reveals that 45% of Japanese robotic pet buyers purchased them for healing and comfort.

By 2032, the AI-powered emotion analytics platform market is projected to grow to $28.19 billion.