Seattle thief jumps 'stolen car' off an open bridge to avoid arrest

A Seattle thief recently stunned onlookers and law enforcement officials after he made an Audi jump over an open draw bridge to avoid getting arrested.

The thief was being chased for stealing a car and he pulled off a movie-like stunt, jumping the University Bridge, which opens on a fixed and on-demand schedule, to escape the Seattle Police.

The incident happened around 12:25 p.m. on September 17, 2025 and it was recorded by the Seattle Department of Transportation traffic camera.

Police said the thief was driving a stolen Audi Q5, and when the officials were hot on his heels, he decided to take a flight over the body of water as the bridge was opening.

University Bridge covers the Portage Bay on Lake Washington near University of Washington.

The video footage was also shared on X by journalist Shawn Garrett who later revealed, “The car was found later with a busted windshield and destroyed undercarriage. The driver ran off and has not been found.”

The movie-like “crazy” stunt pulled by the thief drew a lot of attention and netizens offered mixed reactions.

One X user wrote, “This is pretty awesome by the Psycho driver.” Another stated, “Don’t lie. Everyone thinks of doing this.” A third was not impressed at all and wrote, “We got potholes in Houston bigger than that gap. I am not impressed.”