Charlie Sheen reveals shocking encounter with narcotics network

Charlie Sheen on one incident with crime group

Charlie Sheen has admitted that his drug use once spiraled so far out of control that even a Mexico-based trafficking network refused to sell to him.

In an interview on Australia’s 60 Minutes, journalist Amelia Adams appeared stunned when Sheen revealed,

“The cartel cut you off?” The Two and a Half Men star calmly replied, “They did, they did.”

According to Sheen, his requests were so extreme that the group began to believe he was secretly reselling their product.

“They had never seen someone acquiring that kind of weight,” the 60-year-old explained.

“The only other people that they were delivering that kind of weight to were dealers. They thought I was dealing on the side.”

When Adams pressed further, asking if it was true he smoked seven-gram rocks of crack cocaine, Sheen didn’t deny it. “Well, we never took one out and put it on a scale,” he said.

“But that was the amount that was cooked to get it into that form.”

He even recalled once joking that he was “going to need a bigger pipe,” before acknowledging that surviving his addiction was a matter of luck. “I was lucky to be alive,” he said.

The actor’s candid confession comes as he promotes his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, where he reflects on decades of substance abuse and the turning point that led him to sobriety in 2017.

In the book, Sheen credits his daughter Sami for giving him the strength to change.

He recalled a day when he was meant to pick her up from an appointment but couldn’t drive because he hadn’t sobered up. A friend had to take the wheel instead.

“Sam was very quiet,” Sheen wrote, noting he didn’t need “to be clairvoyant” to know what was running through her mind.

He imagined her wondering, “Why is Dad not driving — again? Why isn’t it just the two of us in the car like it used to be? When will that moment ever return? When will Dad ever return? I miss him.”

Now, years into sobriety, Sheen reflects on those painful memories as reminders of how far he’s come.