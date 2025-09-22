'Frozen' star Josh Gad criticises Disney after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

The Olaf voice actor is the latest Hollywood star to rally around Kimmel

Josh Gad isn’t scared to call out Disney for yanking Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show off the air.

The Frozen star took to Instagram Friday, September 19, to blast the network’s decision following Kimmel’s remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“Hey Disney, that guy on the right has done more for your company than most entertainers,” Gad, 44, wrote alongside a photo of himself shaking hands with Kimmel, 57, on the now-suspended show.

“You have a very clear choice right now and it’s not the one you’re making.”

ABC confirmed on September 17, that Jimmy Kimmel Live had been removed from its lineup “indefinitely.”

Variety reported that the move came after Nexstar Media threatened to pull the show from its stations, prompting ABC and its parent company, Disney, to preempt the program. Nexstar later told Variety its affiliates would “preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight’s show.”

Kimmel has yet to address the suspension, but Hollywood is rallying around him. Stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Stephen Colbert, Kerry Washington, Wanda Sykes, Kathy Griffin, and Jean Smart have all voiced their support.