Dwayne Johnson stuns with gritty new role in 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson, best known across the globe as The Rock, surprised his fans with one of the boldest choices of his acting career.

The 53-year-old star took on the role of former MMA champion Mark Kerr in the upcoming film The Smashing Machine, a part that forced him to show a very different side of himself.

In a conversation with CBS News’ Sunday Morning, Johnson spoke about what it meant to bring Kerr’s story to life.

Kerr is a two-time world champion but his victories were shadowed by battles with serious addiction and depression.

The Black Adam star shared that this project was unlike anything he's done before. “For years, I’ve been dreaming and hoping."

“I wanted to play something that really allowed me to rip myself open," he shared.

To become Kerr, Johnson spent almost three hours every day in makeup.

However, the film, directed by Benny Safdie, also features Emily Blunt as Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples.

Johnson admitted that he was nervous about the emotionally heavy role but explained that he got inspiration from his own struggles.

While remembering the time when his family was evicted at the age of 15, he said, “That feeling of despair—I went right back to it.”

The Moana star also reflected on his journey as an actor, explaining that he once chased box office numbers but felt empty.

“I was chasing something for a lot of years, but I wasn’t being fulfilled,” he explained.

The Smashing Machine, which already gained attention after its Venice Film Festival debut, is set to release in theaters on October 3.