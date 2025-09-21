Priscilla Presley makes bombshell accusations against Michael Jackson

The 80-year-old is telling all in her upcoming memoir 'Softly, As I Leave You: Life after Elvis'

Priscilla Presley is breaking her silence on her late daughter Lisa Marie’s short-lived marriage to Michael Jackson from 1993 to 1996.

In her upcoming memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis — out September 23 — the 80-year-old widow of Elvis Presley slams Jackson as a “manipulative man” who, she says, used Lisa Marie to boost his image during a scandal, according to The Sun.

“I was appalled by the marriage,” Priscilla wrote, recalling Lisa Marie’s 1994 phone call announcing the wedding. “I knew in my bones that Michael wasn’t marrying Lisa Marie; he was marrying the Presley dynasty.”

She added that Jackson reached out to Lisa Marie during his child abuse accusations — allegations he denied — because “he needed good publicity.”

Priscilla also described her own encounters with the King of Pop as “bizarre,” claiming he avoided her entirely at family gatherings and preferred spending time with children over adults.

She revealed that Michael pushed Lisa Marie to have a baby early in their marriage.

“I asked her if they had a physical relationship. Like so many people, I wasn’t sure,” she admitted. “She said yeah.”

Lisa Marie divorced Jackson less than two years later. “I could practically hear Elvis sigh with relief,” Priscilla wrote about their divorce.