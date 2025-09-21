Priscilla Presley’s new memoir exposes dark chapters of life after Elvis

Priscilla Presley prepared to share her most personal story yet with the release of her memoir Softly, as I Leave You on September 23.

The 80-year-old icon described the book as her “final telling,” a work that looked back on her marriage to Elvis Presley, their painful separation and the life she built after his death.

Priscilla reflected on the moments that defined her, beginning with her first meeting with Elvis in Germany when she was still a teenager.

They married in 1967 but divorced six years later, as she explained that she still loved him deeply, telling CBS News, “I am still very much in love with him. I just couldn’t live the life.”

How's, the book detailed how difficult it was to share the late Rock legend with the world, while also acknowledging the affairs that touched their relationship.

Even after their split, the actress and the music legend remained close and never remarried.

When Elvis died in 1977, Priscilla took responsibility for preserving his memory and instead of selling Graceland, she transformed it into one of the most visited homes in America.

She also spoke about the loss of their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in 2023. “I miss her every day,” she admitted.

Moreover, Priscilla further confirmed that she planned to be buried at Graceland alongside Elvis and Lisa Marie.

For the unversed, the memoir also revisited her own career as an actress in Dallas and The Naked Gun, along with her encounters with stars such as Michael Jackson and O.J. Simpson.

Through this book, Priscilla offered a final, heartfelt account of her life, love, and legacy forever linked to he late ex-husband Elvis.