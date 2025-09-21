 
Sunday September 21, 2025
Sports

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan post highest-ever T20I first-innings total against India

Pakistan's previous best was 159-8 in Melbourne during 2022 T20 World Cup

By Web Desk
September 21, 2025
Pakistans Saim Ayub in action during Asia Cup clash against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on September 21, 2025. — Reuters
Pakistan recorded a key batting milestone against arch-rival India during a high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 Super Four encounter at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 171-5 in 20 overs, marking their highest-ever T20I total against India when batting first. Their previous best was 159-8 in Melbourne during the 2022 T20 World Cup, a match they narrowly lost in the final over.

Highest T20I totals for Pakistan vs India (batting first):

171-5, Dubai 2025

159-8, Melbourne 2022

147, Dubai 2022

130-7, Mirpur 2014

Pakistan got off to a steady start as new opening pair Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put together 21 runs before Zaman fell to Hardik Pandya in the third over, following a debated third-umpire decision. Zaman scored 15 off nine deliveries, including three boundaries.

Farhan then forged a commanding 72-run partnership for the second wicket with Saim Ayub, who made 21 off 17 balls before being dismissed by Shivam Dube in the 11th over.

Farhan later shared a brief 17-run stand with Hussain Talat (10) until Dube ended his valiant knock in the 15th over. Farhan remained the top-scorer with 58 off 45 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes.

After Farhan’s dismissal, captain Salman Ali Agha and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz added a crucial 34-run partnership for the fifth wicket until Agha was dismissed in a bizarre manner.

Nawaz contributed 21 off 19 balls, hitting one six and one four, while Agha remained unbeaten on 17 off 13 deliveries. Faheem Ashraf provided a late surge, scoring 20 not out off 8 balls, including two sixes and a four.

For India, Shivam Dube was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.  