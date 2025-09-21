Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan post highest-ever T20I first-innings total against India

Pakistan's Saim Ayub in action during Asia Cup clash against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan recorded a key batting milestone against arch-rival India during a high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 Super Four encounter at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 171-5 in 20 overs, marking their highest-ever T20I total against India when batting first. Their previous best was 159-8 in Melbourne during the 2022 T20 World Cup, a match they narrowly lost in the final over.

Highest T20I totals for Pakistan vs India (batting first):

171-5, Dubai 2025

159-8, Melbourne 2022

147, Dubai 2022

130-7, Mirpur 2014

Pakistan got off to a steady start as new opening pair Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put together 21 runs before Zaman fell to Hardik Pandya in the third over, following a debated third-umpire decision. Zaman scored 15 off nine deliveries, including three boundaries.

Farhan then forged a commanding 72-run partnership for the second wicket with Saim Ayub, who made 21 off 17 balls before being dismissed by Shivam Dube in the 11th over.

Farhan later shared a brief 17-run stand with Hussain Talat (10) until Dube ended his valiant knock in the 15th over. Farhan remained the top-scorer with 58 off 45 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes.

After Farhan’s dismissal, captain Salman Ali Agha and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz added a crucial 34-run partnership for the fifth wicket until Agha was dismissed in a bizarre manner.

Nawaz contributed 21 off 19 balls, hitting one six and one four, while Agha remained unbeaten on 17 off 13 deliveries. Faheem Ashraf provided a late surge, scoring 20 not out off 8 balls, including two sixes and a four.

For India, Shivam Dube was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.