Asia Cup: Pakistan score highest in powerplay against India

The Green Shirts scored highest in power play against arch-rival India in T20I cricket, posting 55 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.
Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 29 runs, while Fakhar Zaman added 15 and Saim Ayub chipped in with 9.
The batters collectively struck nine fours, finishing with a strike rate of 143.24. Their brisk approach maintained a run rate of 9.16, built through six singles, four doubles, and a sharp three-run effort.
The previous record for Pakistan’s highest powerplay score against India in a T20I stood at 54, achieved in Ahmedabad in 2012. By contrast, India’s best powerplay performance in the rivalry came in Dubai in 2022, when they powered to 62 runs in the opening six overs.
This was a much-needed start to the high-voltage clash as Pakistan had lost the previous group stage match.
Following the energetic start, fans appreciated the team on social media.
“Attacking powerplay,” wrote one user.
A third pitched in: “A brisk start in the Powerplay.”
Green Shirts to take on arch-rivals for second time in ongoing tournament on September 21
In true sportsmanship gesture, Indian players chose to honour game’s spirit by shaking hands
“Dear Pakistanis, I want to thank each and every one of you for your unwavering support and love," says javelin star
Kusal Mendis' unbeaten half-century plays vital role in Sri Lanka's six-wicket victory
"If we play good cricket, like we have played in last few months, I think we'll be good against any side," says T20I...
Keshorn Walcott clinches gold while Anderson Peters, Curtis Thompson finish second and third, respectively
Reigning Olympic champion qualified for final round with 85.96m throw in his third attempt
Ex-PCB chief Raja also welcomes development, calling it "victory for Pakistan" and urging all stakeholders to...