Meghan Markle feared becoming financially dependent on Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was one of a kind when she joined the Royal Family.

Her previous work with the organisations such as the United Nations made Queen Elizabeth hopeful that the Duchess of Sussex would become a valuable asset to the Firm.

Writing in her bestseller titled The Palace Papers, royal author Tina Brown writes that the Queen granted two roles: as patron of the National Theatre and as vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth trust.

Interestingly, Queen had herself had been the patron of the National Theatre for about 45 years but was happy to pass on the role to the former actress.

According to Brown, Meghan aspired to become the 'House of Windsor's Melinda Gates-referring to the ex wife of billionaire Bill Gates, who became one of the most powerful woman in the world through her philanthropic work.

Brown continued: 'The grating problem was money. Since the royal predicament is all status and no quo. It was becoming clear to Meghan that without financial freedom, every effort to fulfil the Sussexes' global dream was hitting a wall.

Brown claimed that Meghan feared becoming financially dependent on Harry.

She added: 'Meghan wanted a paying job, she told the Palace team, and so did Harry. '

The rest is the history.

In a shocking announcement that made headlines worldwide in January 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as working royals.