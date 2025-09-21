Katie Price's boyfriend JJ Slater reveals how trolling affected his mental health

JJ is currently dating Katie Price, and the couple made their relationship official in February 2024

Katie Price's boyfriend, JJ Slater, has delivered a strong response to online trolls.

JJ, who rose to fame after appearing on the 2023 series of Married at First Sight UK, has opened up about how he feels regarding viewers criticism and the response he received at home.

Speaking to Express Online on behalf of Casino.org, the reality star, who also owns his own clothing brand Fully Blessed Co discussed what led him to join the show and what more he could have brought to the experience.

JJ first tied the knot with Bianca Petronzi on the show, but the relationship did not work out. He later began exploring a connection with Ella Morgan.

Addressing the backlash, JJ said: 'There was definitely a lot of hate and trolling. I was not ready for that until my best mate said to me, you are getting battered on twitter.'

JJ admitted that while it did not affect him much at first, over time it began to take a toll.

'At first it was really hurtful and overwhelming, but now its like a switch has flipped, at the end of the day, these people don't actually know me.'

