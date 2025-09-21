Asia Cup: India thump Pakistan in Super Fours clash

India's Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma react during the Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

India won the Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours match by six wickets as Pakistan failed to defend a 172-run target at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Set to chase 172, the Men in Blue knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and seven balls to spare.

India got off to a flying start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Abhishek and Shubman Gill put together a century-plus stand.

The duo added 105 runs inside 10 overs until all-rounder Faheem Ashraf cleaned up Gill, who made 47 off 28 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries.

Following his dismissal, India lost two more wickets in quick succession as Haris Rauf dismissed India captain Suryakumar Yadav, while Abrar Ahmed got rid of Sharma to bring the total down to 123/3 in 12.2 overs.

Sharma remained the top-scorer for India with 74 off 39 deliveries, featuring five sixes and six fours, while Suryakumar perished for a duck.

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma then batted cautiously to add 25 more to the total off as many deliveries before Haris struck again, dismissing the former, who walked back after scoring 13 off 17.

Meanwhile, Varma remained firm and steered India over the line with an unbeaten 30 off 19 deliveries, laced with two sixes and as many fours. He was supported by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who made seven not out.

Haris was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking two wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, while Faheem and Abrar chipped in with one apiece.

Put into bat first, the Green Shirts accumulated 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan got off to a relatively decent start to their innings as their new opening pair of Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put together a brisk 21 runs before the latter fell victim to Hardik Pandya in the third over after a debated decision by the third umpire.

Fakhar scored 15 off just nine deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Farhan then shared a one-sided 72-run partnership for the second wicket with Saim Ayub, who made 21 off 17 deliveries before being dismissed by Shivam Dube in the 11th over.

The right-handed opener was then involved in a brief 17-run partnership with Hussain Talat (10) until Shivam Dube drew curtains on his valiant knock in the 15th over.

He remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 58 off 45 deliveries, studded with five fours and three sixes.

Following his dismissal, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz shared a crucial 34-run partnership for the fifth wicket until the former copped a bizarre dismissal.

Nawaz made 21 off 19 deliveries, hitting one six and a four during his cameo.

Meanwhile, Agha remained unbeaten and walked back after scoring 17 off 13 deliveries, while all-rounder Faheem Ashraf made 20 not out from eight deliveries, comprising two sixes and a four.

For India, Dube led the bowling charge with two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya made one scalp apiece.