Meghan Markle 'savouring' California summers as huge change looms

Meghan and Harry moved to the US in 2020 where they now live with their kids, Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle is making sure she enjoys every moment of her Montecito life with Prince Harry and their kids before the season’s change.

As summer ends and the first leaves turn, the Duchess of Sussex is inviting her As Ever customers to bask in the Californian sun with her Napa Valley rosé wine.

Taking to her lifestyle brand’s official Instagram page on Friday, September 19, Meghan shared a photo of the bottled beverage laid out in lush green grass speckled with wildflowers.

“Savoring summer’s final sips as we say hello to fall,” she wrote in the caption, adding a flower emoji and a wine glass emoji.

The 44-year-old launched her first alcoholic beverage earlier this year, coinciding with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s birthday on July 1. Later that month, she also released a vintage of the beloved drink.

Each bottle is priced at $30, though the product is only available in bundles of three on her online store.

Meghan’s latest post came just a day ahead of her and Prince Harry’s first joint appearance in months. The couple stepped out in California to support Kevin Costner’s annual charity: the One805LIVE! Concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked every bit in love as they attended the fundraising event for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

It also marked their first outing together after Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion with King Charles during the former’s four-day UK trip earlier this month.

Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020 with a then-infant Prince Archie after stepping down from their royal duties. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.