Sarah Ferguson loses royal family trust as ‘strict action’ looms

Sarah Ferguson is in hot water as her reputation with the royal family gets major hit after her private emails to Jeffery Epstein were exposed.

Just days before the news broke, Prince Andrew and Sarah had joined the royal family for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, in which senior members appeared visibly uncomfortable by the presence of the Yorks.

In a report by Mail on Sunday, it was revealed that Fergie had apologised to convicted Epstein just weeks after her 2011 interview, in which he publicly shunned her ties to him.

The bombshell email revealed how Fergie had referred to Epstein in high praise, calling him a “supreme friend” and noting that she was forced into issuing a public message as her career as the children’s author was on the line.

Following the news, a spokesperson for the Duchess of York stated that she had sent the email only to “assuage” him as he was threatening to file a lawsuit against her and she did not want any more trouble for the family.

Roya biographer Andrew Lownie, who wrote a book on the Yorks and all their controversies, shared that Fergie is lost the trust of the royals, especially since King Charles had relied on her for some key tasks.

Last year, when the shamed Duke’s Chinese spy scandal emerged, Charles had asked Fergie to convince Andrew to pull out from the family Christmas gathering.

The author said that the “language of this extraordinary email is completely two-faced”.

“It is hugely damaging to her credibility as a patron of children's charities and children’s author,” he explained. “I have learnt to question everything the Duchess of York says in interviews.”

He added, “I think the wider Royal Family will be appalled by this – it's yet more reputational damage.”

The remarks also come as Prince William is planning a strict action for his uncle Andrew and his ex-wife, especially is King Charles doesn’t take one soon.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly determined to remove Andrew and Fergie not only from Royal Lodge but also from the royal family by removing their titles permanently.