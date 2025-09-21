Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron relationship status laid bare amid romance buzz

While Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron continued to fuel romance rumours with their cosy outing, a source laid bare the true nature of their relationship.

Hot on the heels of her breakup with fiancé Shaun White, The Vampire Diaries star was spotted enjoying a yacht ride along the Italian coastline.

Photos circulating online captured the Canadian beauty looking flirty with the A Family Affair actor, fueling speculation that she may be rebounding with him.

However a close confidant firmly denied the swirling rumours, saying, they’re "definitely not dating."

"Zac and Nina might be hanging out on a yacht, having fun, getting along but they aren't dating," they bluntly dismissed the romance buzz

"Nina is looking to unwind and just have fun and deal with life post break up, but that doesn't mean she is going to land in Zac's arms," the insider told Daily Mail, putting the revenge romance theories to rest.

"Zac is a nice guy, and they are friendly and that is all that it is, don't get your Dofron relationship nicknames out just yet," the tipster brutally quashed fans’ hopes of a budding romance.

This relationship update came after the Love Hard actress was spotted yachting off the coast of Sardinia with friends over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 20, she and Zac, 37, were seen standing close together, reportedly, appearing to gaze at each other affectionately.

Sailing with friends to blow off some steam after the split, Nina’s coastal getaway came just a week after the 36-year-old reportedly ended her engagement to the Olympic snowboarder.