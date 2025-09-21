Britney Spears pals raise concerns about her well-being

Britney Spears sparks great concern as her inner circle worries about her well-being.

The Toxic singer is in denial to seek professional help for her mental health as she isolates herself. The 43-year-old pop icon has been largely confined to her Los Angeles home, rarely venturing out into the public eye.

Spears' reclusive lifestyle marks a stark contrast to her former superstar status, where she would command stages, release hit albums, and perform sold-out shows.

According to Page Six, her divorce from model Sam Asghari in 2023 and her breakup with Paul Soliz have contributed to her growing fragility.

"Her behaviour is just like you see online - she has moments of clarity and moments where it feels like a roller coaster," a source shared. "She's still the sweetest, kindest person."

The Womanizer crooner's Instagram posts have also raised concerns about her mental health. She often shares videos that are "bizarre, often naked or semi-clad...improvised dance moves and often incoherent captions," leaving many of her followers worried about her well-being.

Despite these concerns, insiders say Spears doesn't believe anything is wrong and refuses to seek therapy.

The lack of ongoing mental health care for Spears has also sparked frustration among her loved ones.

Her family relationships remain strained, with her relationship with her father Jamie Spears described as "nonexistent."

Her interactions with her mother Lynne are sporadic and tense, with some sources suggesting she believes her mother was involved in initiating the conservatorship. Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn has also had a public falling-out with her.