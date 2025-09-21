 
Bad Bunny final residency concert: All details inside

By Web Desk
September 21, 2025
Bad Bunny is wrapping up his record-breaking No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency with a final, exclusive performance at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

But you don't have to be in Puerto Rico to experience the magic - the concert will be livestreamed globally on Saturday, September 20.

The livestream can be accessed on:

  • Amazon Music App
  • Prime Video
  • Twitch

Bad Bunny concert details

The final show, titled No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Más, promises to be an unforgettable experience. 

Bad Bunny will perform hits from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, as well as fan favourites like Tití Me Preguntó and Moscow Mule. The concert will also feature immersive lighting, video screens, and choreography.

The livestream is not just about the music - it's also a celebration of Puerto Rican culture and a nod to the island's resilience. Bad Bunny has partnered with Amazon to launch initiatives supporting education, technology, and economic development in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny's residency setlist:

  • DTmF
  • KETU TeCRÉ
  • EL CLúB
  • La Santa
  • PIToRRO DE COCO
  • El Apagón
  • WELTiTA
  • KLOuFRENS
  • BOKeTE
  • Si Estuviésemos Juntos
  • Ni Bien Ni Mal
  • Amorfoda
  • TURiSTA
  • NUEVAYoL
  • Tití Me Preguntó
  • Neverita
  • Si Veo a Tu Mamá
  • La Romana
  • La Jumpa
  • VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR
  • Me Porto Bonito
  • No Me Conoce, Bichiyal, PERRO NEGRO and Yo Perreo Sola
  • Efecto
  • Safaera
  • VeLDÁ
  • EoO
  • CAFé CON RON
  • LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii
  • Callaíta
  • BAILE INoLVIDABLE
  • DTmF
  • LA MuDANZA