Bad Bunny final residency concert: All details inside

Bad Bunny is wrapping up his record-breaking No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency with a final, exclusive performance at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

But you don't have to be in Puerto Rico to experience the magic - the concert will be livestreamed globally on Saturday, September 20.

The livestream can be accessed on:

Amazon Music App

Prime Video

Twitch

Bad Bunny concert details

The final show, titled No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Más, promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Bad Bunny will perform hits from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, as well as fan favourites like Tití Me Preguntó and Moscow Mule. The concert will also feature immersive lighting, video screens, and choreography.

The livestream is not just about the music - it's also a celebration of Puerto Rican culture and a nod to the island's resilience. Bad Bunny has partnered with Amazon to launch initiatives supporting education, technology, and economic development in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny's residency setlist: