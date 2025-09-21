Louis Partridge wears his heart on sleeves for Olivia Rodrigo

Louis Partridge is head over heels in love with Olivia Rodrigo.

The 22-year-old star of the upcoming Netflix drama House of Guinness, has shed some light on his romance with singer Olivia Rodrigo.

In a recent interview with Esquire UK, Partridge discussed how he and Rodrigo, 22, have been navigating their relationship in the public eye.

Partridge admitted that he was caught off guard by the attention surrounding their Wimbledon appearance this summer. "I was not aware that was going to be a thing," he said.

"I did see a lot of photos from that, it felt quite public." Despite this, Partridge emphasised that he and Rodrigo prefer to keep their relationship private. "Olivia and I choose, or have been choosing, to not be so public," he explained.

"Obviously, it has been quite a big summer for her with Glastonbury, but there's a sanctity to being private."

He expressed his confidence in their relationship, saying, "I just have no doubt that we're both in a relationship for the right reason." He believes that sharing experiences together helps them navigate the challenges of fame.

"It's nice to know that we can go to things together, and it's not the maddest thing in the world that you're sitting opposite who knows what. You've got a friend in those times."

As both celebrities, Partridge and Rodrigo understand the pressures of fame. Partridge thinks this shared experience helps them keep things in perspective.

"I think so, yeah, to not blow it out of proportion or not have to explain it or have someone understand it," he said.

Partridge and Rodrigo started dating in fall 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.