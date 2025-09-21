Pakistan's probable playing XI for Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India

India's Suryakumar Yadav talks to Shivam Dube during Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, September 14, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Pakistan face India in a much-anticipated Asia Cup Super Four match today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Head Coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha have devised a game plan that focuses on using fast bowling to tackle the Indian batting lineup, rather than relying on spin this time.

After losing to India by seven wickets in their previous Group A match, Pakistan have decided to make two changes in the playing XI that triumphed over the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sources indicate that young batter Hassan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah are likely to be sidelined for today's match.

Faheem Ashraf is expected to make a comeback, while Hussain Talat is also likely to play his first match of the Asia Cup 2025.

The team management has shortlisted 12 players for Pakistan’s first Super Four match against India. However, Khushdil Shah, who was included in place of Faheem Ashraf for the match against the UAE, is unlikely to make the final XI.

Pakistan’s likely playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met team members during the practice session at the Dubai Sports City Academy round.

Meanwhile, Andy Pycroft remains in charge as match referee for the Dubai leg, despite Pakistan’s demand for a full-fledged inquiry into last week’s handshake row.