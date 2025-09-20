Inside the secret six week break that sparked Sussexes' royal exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's visit to Canada was kept secret back in November 2019.

Now, journalist Valentine Low has revealed details about the Sussexes' secret trip in his book, Courtiers. At the time, both the Sussexes and the Palace remained silent about Meghan and Harry's break from royal duties.

However, a post shared by the Sussexes wishing followers a Happy Thanksgiving was the first hint that the royal couple might be in Canada.

A red maple leaf emoji in the caption served as the first clue to their whereabouts. Fans also speculated that Meghan might be in Canada as she previously lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in Suits.

Additionally, her best friend, Jessica Mulroney lived there.

Later in November, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple would be skipping Christmas with the Royal Family.

Harry later appeared to confirm details of the trip in their controversial documentary about their time in South Africa.

'When Harry and Meghan went to Canada for their six-week break in November 2019, their escape was planned with the greatest secrecy,' Low writes.

'When the trip was announced-it was supposed to be family time according to the Palace. Meghan was so concerned that news of their destination would leak that the couple would not even tell their nanny, Lorren, where they were going.'

However later Meghan later confided in a member of her personal staff that they were not coming back.

Low added: 'The rest of the team did not find out until the couple held a meeting at Buckingham Palace at the beginning of January.

They found it hard to accept they were being dumped like that. Some were in tears.'