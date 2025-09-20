Princess Eugenie enjoys two parties in one night

Princess Eugenie dazzles in chic black

Princess Eugenie stepped back into London’s social spotlight on Thursday night as she joined a glittering crowd of A-listers at the reopened Chiltern Firehouse.

The five-star Marylebone hotspot, which made headlines in February after a pizza oven blaze tore through its first floor, welcomed guests for an intimate “friends and family” soirée in its lobby while the rest of the venue remained under construction.

The Princess of York looked chic in tailored trousers, an oversized blazer, and a cream blouse as she mingled with the likes of Kate Moss, Madonna, Iris Law, and Lila Moss at the Grade II-listed venue.

But her night out didn’t end there. After leaving the Chiltern Firehouse, the Princess headed to the Dorchester, where she joined her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of China Tang.

Sarah, in her trademark vibrant style, turned heads in a striking letterbox red military jacket teamed with a black mini-skirt and heels, while she happily posed for photos alongside Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, who looked dapper in a blue suit and crisp white shirt.

The mother-daughter duo were in starry company, with fashion icons Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, along with editor Edward Enninful, adding to the glittering guest list.

China Tang, already a celebrity favorite, proved once again why it remains one of Mayfair’s most glamorous destinations.