Celebrate International Red Pandas Day: fun facts & trivia

Red pandas are one of the most endangered species that are facing threats of extinction, and there are now only about 2,500 left in the wild.

The International Day for Red Pandas is celebrated on every third Saturday of September.

The day rallies global action for the protection of red pandas and habitat preservation efforts.

The red panda is considered the original panda and the only species left in its taxonomic family.

Fun facts about red pandas:

Red pandas spend most of their time in trees and spend 55 percent of their day sleeping.

Red pandas are most active in the early morning and late afternoon (twilight). Red pandas are solitary creatures but come together in pairs in the breeding season.

Red pandas have a unique way of communicating with a distinct body language and vocalizations such as “huff-quacks.”

These cute creatures inhabit mountainous forests in Nepal, India, China, and Bhutan, where they thrive in high-altitude bamboo forests.

Because red pandas thrive in high-altitude bamboo forests, and they mostly get their diet-about 92 percent-from there, while the rest relies on eggs, insects, and berries.

Interestingly, red pandas have a special “thump”- similar to giant pandas. Their unique, distinct family was discovered some 50 years ago.

The red panda population has drastically dropped, mainly due to habitat loss, fragmentation, illegal trade, and climate change factors.

So, it's high time we create not only awareness but also concrete steps to save this endangered species for our future generations.