Guildford Junction upgrade moves to next phase with new bus lane

The next phase of improvements works at the Woking Road Bellfields Junction in Guildford will begin this week, Guildford Borough Council has verified.

The 29-week project will add a dedicated bus lane and shelter, along with a new pedestrian footway. Officials say the changes are designed to improved road safety and manage traffic flow as part of the £453m Weyside Urban Village regeneration scheme.

The council said the works are needed to support a new 1,650-home development in the area. It is the third upgrade scheme delivered this year under the wider regeneration programme.

Tom Hunt, deputy leader of the council and lead councillor for economy and place, said the improvements were part of a “joined-up package” aimed at keeping traffic moving and promoting sustainable travel.

A toucan crossing on Woking Road has already been completed, while works on Bellfields Road are expected to finish in October.

During the construction, Woking Road will remain open, but the existing bus lane near the junction will be closed temporarily. The Stoke Bridges bus stop will also be suspended. Overnight road closures will only take place at the end of the programme for resurfacing and new road markings.

Earlier this year, the council’s chief financial officer described funding the Weyside Urban Village scheme as the authority’s “biggest financial risk”. The project, first approved in 2021, has faced rising costs, with its potential deficit increasing from £50m in 2024.

To support the programme, £20m from capital receipts and asset sales was confirmed in July.