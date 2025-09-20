Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie make special request during Japan tour

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh seemingly checked off a special item off of their bucket list during the first day of their four-day royal visit of Japan.

The royal couple was welcomed in to The Imperial Palace by the Emperor and Empress of Japan and they also met Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino on Thursday.

After planting a tree in the garden at the Akasaka Residence, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie made a special request. The couple had “specifically requested to watch the spectacle in Tokyo”, seemingly a leaf out of the book of King Charles and Princess Diana.

Edward and Sophie appeared engrossed as they watched a sumo wrestling match at the Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo stadium. Duchess Sophie had expressed that she was “very excited”, per the Telegraph, and even used binoculars to get a closer view of the action in the ring.

Back in 1986, the then-Prince Charles and Diana paid a visit to the same stadium with Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1986. Prince William and Prince Harry’s father said that watching the traditional Japanese sport was “top of their list of interesting experiences” for the trip.

Duchess Sophie exciting experience during Japan tour

When the Duchess of Edinburgh learned that sometimes onlookers threw cushions at the participants during the match, she laughed and said, “I might restrain myself.”

Sophie was notably transfixed by the sport as she was sat in the royal box with her husband Edward.

The Duchess hinted that she would like to return once again. She noted that she only knew a couple of Japanese words and would love to learn more, given the time.

Among her exciting experiences also included being welcomed by a kimono-clad Hello Kitty as the royal couple arrived.