King Charles releases statement after Harry's surprise visit to Palace

King Charles' office made the first statement after Prince Harry's unexpected visit to Kensington Palace.

On September 20, the official Instagram account of the royal family issued a major update about a key royal, who stepped out after facing health issues.

The King's team released details about Queen Camilla's meaningful engagement at Chatsworth House.

The message, alongside a delightful video, begins with a quote: "It is a truth universally acknowledged that books make life better."

The statement reads, "Yesterday, The Queen attended @TheQueensReadingRoom festival at Chatsworth House."

"The festival, now in its third year, coincides with the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth."

"The Queen’s Reading Room, launched by Her Majesty in 2023, is a charity celebrating and promoting the transformative power of books in the UK and beyond."

"During the visit, the Queen joined a discussion on the positive impact of reading on mental health with people supported by local domestic violence charity, The Elm Foundation, and joined a reception with literary figures taking part in the festival."

It is important to mention that the new statement from King Charles' team came after Hello! Magazine revealed that the Duke of Sussex privately visited Kensington Palace to "personally pay his respects and offer condolences" to the Duchess of Kent.