Flights cancelled, chaos followed across Europe after cyber attack

A major cyber attack has disrupted several airlines across Europe, delaying and cancelling multiple flights and causing chaos.

As reported by Brussels, Berlin and London Heathrow airports, the attack is responsible for disrupting flights and targeting a service provider for boarding systems and check-ins.

The cyber attack occurred on Saturday, targeting Collins Aerospace which is globally “experiencing a technical issue which may cause delays for departing passengers.”

In order to minimize the disruptive situation, the passengers are advised to check their flight status beforehand.

"This has a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights. The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” the operator said in a statement.

In addition, Brussels airport is also experiencing setbacks due to inoperable automated systems.

"Due to a technical issue at a system provider operating across Europe, there are longer waiting times at check-in. We are working on a quick solution," Berlin airport said on its website