Princess Kate takes swipe at Meghan in secret message to Donald Trump

Princess Kate takes dig at Meghan in secret message to Donald Trump

The Princess of Wales beamed and radiated in gold as she commanded attention at the much-anticipated State Banquet hosted for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Wednesday.

Princess Kate, dressed in full-length, hand-embroidered gold Chantilly lace evening coat layered over a silk crepe gown designed by British designer, arrived with a dapper-looking Prince William for the important event.

Given that the State Banquets are meticulously planned well in advance and the royals’ penchant for hidden messages, it comes as no surprise that Kate’s glittering ensemble was more than a showstopper.

The Palace had reportedly been ‘under pressure’ to give Trump the full-pomp of the state banquet and Kate had a prominent role and her dress was a nod to the US President as well, according to royal experts.

“He built Trump Tower, he likes gold,” royal editor Emily Nash said during A Right Royal podcast. “This was a masterclass in diplomatic dressing on her part.”

She explained that designer Phillipa Lepley also did her bit to “boost British fashion as a veteran wedding dress designer in the UK”.

“Usually you’d expect red, white, and blue in this situation, but they also needed to make it different from the French state visit, which again used those colours,” Emily added. “This was a really neat way of doing it – even down to the flowers on the table.”

It is key to note that Trump has not shied away from expressing his dislike of Prince Harry and especially Meghan Markle. During the visit, Trump showered Kate with praises calling her “so radiant, so healthy and so beautiful”.

Following that, Kate also appeared to have genuine pleasant interactions, which could be dubbed as a dig at the Duchess of Sussex who has been referred as “terrible” and “so nasty” by Trump.