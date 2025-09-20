CommBank apologises after major banking outage hits customers

The Commonwealth Bank’s scheduled maintenance on Saturday, September 20, caused an outage, leaving customers unable to access the services and transfer money.

CommBank confirmed the outage, stating: “We apologise for the disruption and thank you for your patience.”

At 10:25 a.m. AEST, the bank said the maintenance work has been completed and “all CommBank banking services are now available following the planned maintenance this morning”.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed that customers were notified about the outage via the banking app. However, the maintenance took longer than expected causing disruption.

The bank also notified on its website about the limited or unavailable services during the window of maintenance.

The notification on the website read, “Merchant EFTPOS terminals and online payments will be available; however, lower limits may apply to CommBank debit cards when using these platforms.”

It further stated, “Scheduled payments and merchant settlement payments may be processed after the maintenance window.”

Several services were affected, including NetBank, phone banking, Travel Money card top-ups, international money transfers, and app payments.

A spokesperson for the bank also advised customers to stay vigilant as scammers might try to take advantage of such a situation.

He urged people to never share their PIN or passwords and don’t click on links in email or text.