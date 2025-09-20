Cardi B calls out Offset for not signing divorce papers

Cardi B on Offset divorce, 'not peaceful'

Cardi B is speaking out about her ongoing split from Offset and making it clear that the process has been far from smooth.

During a Sept. 19 appearance on The Breakfast Club, the rapper admitted that her divorce from the Migos star hasn’t unfolded the way she hoped.

“It’s not peaceful at all,” Cardi said. “I can’t even talk about it because it’s a court thing, but it is not peaceful.”

The 32-year-old, who shares three children with Offset, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 12 months, also addressed his recent track Move On, where he raps, “You never listen to no rules / You never cook n---as no food / You just want go out to Nobu / Telling me s--t that you don’t do.”

Cardi brushed it off, revealing she “laughed” when she heard it.

Her response was direct, “Why are you still bothering me? Now you got all these b---hes that cook, so why you can’t sign the papers?”

The pair married in 2017 after a whirlwind romance, but one year after filing for separation, Cardi is still waiting for closure.

Even so, she hasn’t lost faith in love. “I will get married again, but not as quick as I got married the last time,” she said.

For now, her attention is on her career and personal life.

Cardi is preparing to release her second album Am I The Drama? while also expecting her first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

“I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby,” she shared in a Sept. 17 interview with CBS Mornings. “I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space.”

Speaking about her relationship with the New England Patriots wide receiver, she added, “We’re really the best at what we do. We’re very supportive of each other.”