Proteas hold off Sidra’s heroics to trounce Green Shirts by 25 runs in 2nd ODI

LAHORE: Sidra Amin’s second successive century could not save Pakistan as South Africa sealed a 25-run win in the rain-hit second ODI of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a revised target of 313 in 46 overs, the hosts were bowled out for 287 in 44.4 overs despite a marathon 146-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Sidra and Natalia Pervaiz.

Sidra and Natalia had kept Pakistan in the hunt until the 38th over, but the former’s dismissal allowed South Africa to take control and eventually cap off a dominant victory as the home side lost their remaining seven wickets for just 40 runs.

Sidra remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 122 off 110 deliveries, smashing 13 boundaries, while Natalia made an 89-ball 73, comprising seven fours. Besides them, opening batter Omaima Sohail was the other notable run-getter with her 43 up the order.

For South Africa, Nadine de Klerk led the way with three wickets, followed by Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp with two each, while Nondumiso Shangase and Masabata Klaas chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s decision to bat first backfired as the touring side piled 292/3 after the match was reduced to 46 overs per side due to a rain interruption.

South Africa’s opening pair of Brits and skipper Laura Wolvaardt laid a solid foundation for a mammoth total by putting together a marathon 260-run stand, which eventually culminated with the former’s dismissal in the 44th over.

Wolvaardt scored 100 off 129 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries, before falling victim to Diana Baig.

Following her dismissal, South Africa lost two more wickets in quick succession, but Brits remained firm and carried her bat all the way through to ensure a strong finish.

She remained the top-scorer for South Africa with an unbeaten 171 off 141 deliveries, studded with 20 fours and four sixes, and bagged the Player of the Match award.

Diana Baig remained the solitary wicket-taker for Pakistan, making two scalps for 45 runs in her five overs.

The 25-run victory led South Africa to an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan, with the third ODI set to be played on Monday.