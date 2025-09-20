MGK reveals 'worst torture' he experienced during Megan Fox breakup

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed their first child, daughter Saga Balde, in March 2025

MGK is opening up about the worst pain he ever experienced, and it was during the time he was expecting his first child with Megan Fox.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, September 18, the 35-year-old musician opened up about his massive blackout tattoo, which he got while the on-and-off couple were expecting their first child together after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, revealed that the more than emotional pain of going through a break-up with his then-fiancée, it was the physical pain of his blackout tattoo that hurt the most.

He described the design, which stretches across his torso and both arms and required 44 needles to complete, as the “worst torture I’ve ever” experienced.

“I’ve realised through research that this is from someone who has extremely high anxiety,” MGK explained of the inspiration. “But in my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy.”

Hudson asked if the process hurt, to which MGK bluntly replied, “Yeah, I don’t do, like, the going under and numbing and waking up, I don’t do any of that. Yeah I had to focus out, big mistake, but my morals stand.”

Despite the blackout design covering most of his body, MGK preserved one special piece — a tattoo created by his 16-year-old daughter Casie.

Now, the rapper is a proud dad of two, having welcomed daughter Saga Blade with Fox earlier in March this year.