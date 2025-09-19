Asia Cup: Pakistan, India collide again after handshake controversy

India's Suryakumar Yadav talks to Shivam Dube during Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, September 14, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan and India are set to face off again in the Asia Cup on Sunday, a week after their last encounter ended not only in India’s seven-wicket win but also in controversy over a refused post-match handshake.

India won the September 14 group match by seven wickets in Dubai and afterwards refused to shake hands with their opponents, angering Pakistan.

It was the first meeting between the neighbours since a four-day armed conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.

The Pakistan Cricket Board lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying that match referee Andy Pycroft had told skipper Salman Agha not to approach Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav for a handshake at the toss.

The PCB demanded that Pycroft be removed from their matches and threatened to withdraw from the eight-team T20I competition.

Their last group game was held up for an hour before the PCB said Pycroft had apologised, and the match, with the Zimbabwean in charge, eventually went ahead.

Pakistan beat the hosts, the United Arab Emirates, to qualify for the next stage, the Super Fours, and set up another meeting with India in Dubai.

Indian media reported that the team plans to stick to its no-handshake policy for Sunday's clash.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav sought to defuse the controversy.

"When you step onto the field, it's just a batter in front of you. I have always approached it this way against Pakistan," he said ahead of India's last group game, against Oman on Friday.

Agha also stuck to sports.

"If we play good cricket like we have played in the last few months, I think we'll be good against any side," the Pakistan captain told reporters.

Simmering tensions

Because of fraught political ties, nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan only meet at neutral venues during multi-team tournaments.

Tensions soared ahead of the Asia Cup after the two countries engaged in their worst conflict since 1999. The hostilities in May left more than 70 people dead in missile, drone and artillery exchanges, before a ceasefire.

The conflict was triggered by an April attack on civilians in Pahalgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing, a charge Islamabad denies.

India resisted calls to boycott the first Pakistan match.

A potential third India-Pakistan showdown looms if both sides qualify for the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India lifted the Asia Cup in its last, 50-over edition and are favourites to retain the crown.

India and Pakistan advanced to the next stage from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified from Group B.

Sri Lanka face Bangladesh on Saturday in the first Super Fours fixture.

Sri Lanka, unbeaten so far, look dangerous while Bangladesh carry the underdog tag under skipper Litton Das.

Along with regional bragging rights, the Asia Cup serves as build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.