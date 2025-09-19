Kanye West shares controversial opinion on mental health amid backlash

Kanye West makes new unfiltered statement as controversy continues

Kanye West, who has enraged public recently with controversial social media posts, made another bold statement.

The 48-year-old rapper was seen sharing his opinion on medication for mental health in a new documentary titled, In Whose Name?, which gives an overview of his career over the past six years.

The Donda hitmaker was featured having an argument in 2018 with his then-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, during his difficult time with Kim Kardashian.

West told Jenner that the Kardashians made him feel like "a piece of s---" because he was "medicated."

The Carnival singer continued, "I would rather be dead, not in jail ... I would rather be dead than to be on medication," in the documentary created by Nico Ballesteros.

Over the span of a decade, West has faced several mental health challenges. He shared that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2018.

However, the same year he admitted that he was off his medication.

The singer’s mental breakdowns also coincided with his marital woes with Kardashian, and even though the couple tried to work through them, they ended up getting divorced.

West then started making controversial posts online, against many groups of people, including Jews, Muslims, and people of colour.

This year the social media posts cost him several brand deals, as well as being dropped by his talent agency.

The detailed documentary included 3,000 hours’ worth of raw footage which has been filmed throughout the years with West’s permission.