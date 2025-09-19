Meghan Markle's 'Suits' costar Patrick J. Adams reacts to her Netflix show

Adams and Markle played each other's love interests, Mike Ross and Rachel Zane

Patrick J. Adams is cheering on his former Suits costar Meghan Markle’s latest career move.

In this week’s People in 10 interview, the 44-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

Discussing whether he and his wife, Troian Bellisario, might pop up on Meghan’s show, the Adams joked, “I could take pictures of the food segments,” before praising her natural talent.

“She’s got tricks of the trade, and things that she’s amazing at doing that most of us wouldn’t think about doing.”

One example was her packing skills. “You could imagine Meghan would be like, ‘You pack a bag by folding it perfectly and putting [dryer sheets],’” Adams said, calling the tip “so genius.”

Adams, who played Mike Ross opposite Meghan’s Rachel Zane on Suits, previously revealed that the Duchess even texted him after hearing about his rewatch podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast.

“Upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way,” he wrote on Reddit in 2024.

Adams added he’s open to a Suits revival: “I am open to it… it’s a group of people that we got along [with] and we had this amazing experience together.”

And though Meghan will likely sit out the revival, she has nothing but good things to say about the show that earned her her big Hollywood break.

Speaking to People in March, she admitted that she’s “not surprised that people are rediscovering Suits, because it was so well written and so well produced.

With Love, Meghan premiered earlier this year in March, while season two premiered in August.