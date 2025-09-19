Prince William gives new tension to Harry, Meghan

Prince William, who appears in a TV series with Hollywood star Eugene Levy, has dealt a fresh blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his surprising move.
Future king William made a surprise appearance in Season 3 of Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, which returns September 19.
The Emmy-winning travel show, which debuted back in 2023, follows the Schitt’s Creek actor as he challenges himself to step out of his comfort zone to explore new countries and experiences as part of his “bucket list.”
It marks yet another television moment for heir to the British throne William, who earlier this year appeared on the hit farming series Clarkson’s Farm.
The Sussexes might be worried after the Prince of Wales' surprise Hollywood cameo, which may steal their celebrity limelight they once hoped to claim.
The move could be a new challenge for Meghan specially as she left no stone unturned to win the Hollywood.
William's appearance with renowned actor could make things more difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Waleses have formed lasting connections with top stars, including George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, and Taylor Swift.
King Charles finally brings 'terrified' Prince Harry to his knees
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson receive shocking news despite royal reunion
Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump's fashion choice at royal state banquet in question
Princess Kate garners praise for her meaningful step during key royal events
Donald Trump to reunite King Charles with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet?
Kate Middleton and Melania Trump engaged with young scouts during the visit